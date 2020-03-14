Rugby

Ioane at the double as Blues maul Lions

By afp - 14 March 2020 - 09:37
Lions captain Elton Jantjies blamed small errors for the loss.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

Rieko Ioane scored a double as the Auckland Blues burnished their finals credentials with a 43-10 win over the Golden Lions at Eden Park on Saturday.

New Zealand's perennial underachievers scored six tries to one to post a fourth straight victory and remain on course for their first finals berth since 2011.

Captain TJ Faiane praised the composure of the team, which has faced accusation in past seasons of wilting under pressure.

"We stayed disciplined and didn't give away too many penalties, for me that's the most pleasing thing," he said.

"The boys put in the hard work during the week and it's god to see it paid off today."

It was the fourth defeat in a row for the Lions and skipper Elton Jantjies they continued to make too many mistakes.

"It's breakdown errors, not rolling away, small things like that," he said.

"At Super Rugby and Test level you need to make sure you're clinical in certain areas."

Ioane, the one-time winger who is reinventing himself in the centres, opened the scoring in the eighth minute.

Daniel Kriel hit back with a converted try to briefly give the Lions the lead but from there it was one-way traffic as the Blues dominated.

Stephen Perofeta dotted down after 31 minutes and the Blues were then awarded a penalty try just before half time after Lions flanker Ruan Vermaak was sinbinned for a deliberate knock down

Ioane scored his second shortly after the restart, before Gerard Crowley-Tuioti and Hoskins Sotutu completed the rout.

