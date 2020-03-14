Ioane at the double as Blues maul Lions

Rieko Ioane scored a double as the Auckland Blues burnished their finals credentials with a 43-10 win over the Golden Lions at Eden Park on Saturday.

New Zealand's perennial underachievers scored six tries to one to post a fourth straight victory and remain on course for their first finals berth since 2011.

Captain TJ Faiane praised the composure of the team, which has faced accusation in past seasons of wilting under pressure.

"We stayed disciplined and didn't give away too many penalties, for me that's the most pleasing thing," he said.

"The boys put in the hard work during the week and it's god to see it paid off today."