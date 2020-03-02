Boks stun Fiji at LA Sevens in extra-time thriller

Sakoyisa Makata scored in extra-time as South Africa fought back after being 19-0 down to defeat Fiji 29-24 and claim victory in the Los Angeles leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series on Sunday.

Makata's sudden-death winner completed an extraordinary comeback for the Blitzboks, who also trailed 24-12 with just over a minute to go against the Fijians.

Fiji, chasing back-to-back tournament wins after their victory at the Sydney Sevens last month, looked to be on course for the title after storming into an early lead at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

The South Pacific islanders powered into the lead with Vilimoni Botitu scoring the opening try in the first minute.

Sevuloni Mocenacagi extended Fiji's lead before Napolioni Bolaca made it 19-0 with South Africa looking ragged.

But Stedman Gans pulled a try back for South Africa on the stroke of halftime to make it 19-7 at the break.

Selvyn Davids then scored soon after the restart to cut the Fiji lead to 19-12.

However a sweeping length-of-the-field attack from Fiji which ended with Jerry Tuwai dotting down in the corner restored the islanders' 12-point cushion at 24-12 with just over a minute remaining.