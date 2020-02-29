Hurricanes blow away Sunwolves as Sharks sink Reds

Kobus van Wyk bagged a hat-trick in a sensational debut for the Hurricanes who thrashed the hapless Sunwolves 62-15 Saturday, while his old team the Sharks kept their strong start to the season going.

The bonus-point win in Napier lifted the Hurricanes to second equal with the Waikato Chiefs in the New Zealand conference, a point behind the Canterbury Crusaders with both the Chiefs and Crusaders on a bye week.

It was the second game in a row that the Japanese side leaked 10 tries after their thrashing by the Queensland Reds last weekend.

“We’ve got some pretty freakish athletes out there,” Hurricanes captain TJ Perenara said.

“You see Ngani, Vince, (Ben) Lam, Vaea. When those boys get going it’s quite hard to stop. “The more we can get those boys in space and open it up for the rest of us the better it is.”

In Brisbane, the Durban-based Sharks proved too dangerous for the Reds, winning 33-23 for their third victory from four on their overseas tour.

Van Wyk joined the Hurricanes from the Sharks at the start of the season but had been sidelined by injury until this week.