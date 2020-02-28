Waratahs grind out win against Lions in Sydney

The Waratahs jumped quickly out of the blocks to post a big early lead before grinding out a 29-17 win over South Africa’s Golden Lions in Sydney on Friday.

The Melbourne Rebels survived an Otago Highlanders fightback to record their maiden Super Rugby win in Dunedin as the NSW Waratahs broke through for their first victory of the season.

The Rebels scored four tries to three, including two intercepts for wing Andrew Kellaway, in a hard-fought 28-22 victory for their second win of the campaign.

In Sydney, the Waratahs skipped out to a 19-3 lead midway through the opening half after tries to Gus Bell, Lachlan Swinton and Jack Dempsey.

But the Johannesburg-based Lions fought back to trail 19-10 at half-time after a converted try by Marnus Schoeman.

Both teams were down a player in the first half with lock Ruben Schoeman yellow-carded for striking in a maul before Swinton was sin-binned for a shoulder charge. The Waratahs also lost their skipper and experienced Wallaby lock Rob Simmons with an ankle injury nearing half-time.

The home side increased their lead to 24-10 with a spectacular try from James Ramm, who dived over in the corner after the ball shot through eight pairs of hands from a turnover on halfway. But the Lions kept in touch with Schoeman’s second try before the Waratahs clinched a bonus-point win with a try to Tetera Faulkner in the final minutes.

“Great win and a confidence-booster for us, it’s been a tough few weeks for us, but it was really important to come out and get a win in front of our home fans,” Waratahs’ Wallaby back Kurtley Beale said.

Lions skipper Elton Jantjies said his team recovered well from conceding three early tries.

“We gave ourselves a chance by just staying in the game but critically a few stupid penalties went against us towards the end,” he said.