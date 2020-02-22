Makazole Mapimpi double helps Sharks sink Rebels

Springboks winger Makazole Mapimpi bagged a double as the Coastal Sharks bounced back from defeat a week ago to storm past the Melbourne Rebels 36-24 on Saturday.

After crashing to the Wellington Hurricanes in their first loss of the season, the Durban-based team showed their intent early with a quick try and they never relinquished the lead.

"There was a lot of running, good skills showcased from both teams," said Sharks skipper Andre Esterhuizen, who took over the captaincy duties from the rested Lukhanyo Am.

"Very proud of the boys. It's always good to get a good start, get the guys excited a bit and I guess it told in the end."

Defeat was a setback for a Rebels side missing injured Wallabies stars Matt Toomua and Reece Hodge as they looked to build on their opening win of the season last week against the NSW Waratahs.