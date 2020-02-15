Sharks suffer first loss as Chiefs roll on unbeaten

Damian McKenzie was in sparkling form as the Waikato Chiefs maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a seven-try rout of the Sunwolves while the Wellington Hurricanes brought the Coastal Sharks' winning run to a halt.

McKenzie, who missed last year's World Cup in Japan because of injury, capped a superb performance with 11 points from a try and three conversions in Tokyo as the Chiefs ran away with a 43-17 victory.

In Wellington, the Hurricanes and Sharks were locked 17-all at half-time before a Ben Lam double after the break put the momentum firmly with the 'Canes who won 38-22.

The Chiefs, who chose to rest several of their top players including regular captain Sam Cane, were caught napping early when flyhalf Garth April wriggled over for the Sunwolves to open the scoring.