Springbok flank Willem Alberts medical clearance becomes increasingly urgent

By Liam Del Carme - 21 January 2020 - 12:08
Willem Alberts of South Africa during the Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool B match between South Africa and United States of America at The Stadium, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park on October 07, 2015 in London, England.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The medical clearance of Springbok flank Willem Alberts has become increasingly urgent for the Lions following the news that Cyle Brink has been ruled out of Super Rugby with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Brink‚ who has been beset by injury in recent seasons‚ ran out as a substitute for the Lions in their Super Hero Sunday clash against the Bulls in Soweto last weekend.

He is likely to miss the entire Super Rugby campaign but the injury may‚ in fact‚ confine him to the sidelines for the entire season.

It was another cruel blow for Brink who suffered a devastating knee injury on the eve of a potential debut for the Springboks in Durban in 2018.

It kept him out for the start of last year’s Super Rugby competition and he wasn’t back for long before breaking his wrist. He was confined to the sidelines before making his return in August in the Currie Cup.

Alberts‚ who is attempting to get medical clearance that would conclude his move from Stade Francais‚ will very much be a like for like gainline-busting replacement for Brink.

There may‚ however‚ be other loose ends he needs to tie up before completely breaking from the French club.

Brink wasn’t the only Lions’ player who did himself a mischief last weekend.

Tighthead prop Carlu Sadie was concussed in a friendly against the Bulls XV in Pretoria last Friday.

He will be in a race against time to be declared fit before the Lions board an aircraft set for South America where they will play the Jaguares on 1 February.

Flank Roelof Smit has a calf contusion and is also in a race against time‚ Franck Horn also has a contusion‚ while Darrien Landsberg is still displaying concussion symptoms.

It is not all doom and gloom for the Lions though.

Returning from injury in the next week or so are Hacjivah Dayimani (ankle) and Ruan Vermaak (injury).

Tyrone Green and Louritz van der Schyff have already returned from their knocks.

