Blitzboks show tenaciousness as they trump USA at the Sevens

For effort and sheer endeavour you cannot fault the Blitzboks.

They swarm, harass and harangue the opposition until a weak spots appear and it was those hallmarks that helped propel them into the knockout stages of the Cape Town leg of the World Sevens Series on Saturday.

They beat the United States 21-15 to propel themselves into the quarterfinals of the tournament after an unblemished run in the pool stages.

Going in search of their second consecutive title in the World Sevens Series, the Blitzboks got onto the front foot early in their last match in the pool stages. They set the tone and although the USA finished with a flourish, it was too little too late.

The Blitzboks made all the early running before Dylan Sage scythed through a gap to score. In Sevens rugby, however, things can change in a blink and from the restart Chris Dry was sent to the bin which required some reorganisation.

From a hack ahead the Blitzboks made the most of their electric speed and although the visitors got to the ball first they made a hash of securing it. It was in that instant the ball was nudged ahead and it was Rosko Specman, the keenest of chasers, who profited, and scored.