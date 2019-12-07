Pocket rocket Cheslin Kolbe returns to fire up Toulouse

Cheslin Kolbe returns to Toulouse for the first time since his World Cup winning heroics on Sunday with teammates relieved "to have him with us rather than against us".

The 26-year-old is lined up to face Montpellier in the European Champions Cup, a little more than a month after scoring a try in the Springboks' World Cup final victory over England in Japan.

Kolbe only resumed training on Monday but his importance to four-time European champions Toulouse cannot be under-estimated.

As well as being a World Cup and Rugby Championship winner, Kolbe was recently voted Top 14 Player of the Year after helping Toulouse to the domestic title last season.

"We feel much stronger with him," said French international prop Cyril Baille.

Fly-half star Romain Ntamack added: "With the autumn that he has had, with all these titles, he has a real dynamism, a joy of life.

"Are we stronger with him? Well, it's certain that we prefer to have him with us rather than against us."