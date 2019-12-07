Rugby

Blitzbokke into the semifinals in Dubai

By LIAM DEL CARME - 07 December 2019 - 11:44
Ruhan Nel of South Africa is tackled by Ethan Waddleton of England on day two of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series - Dubai at The Sevens Stadium.
Image: Francois Nel/Getty Images

The Blitzbokke qualified for the semifinals of the World Sevens Series tournament in Dubai on Saturday.

They beat Argentina 12-7 in their quarterfinal and will play either Australia or Samoa in the semifinals later on Saturday.

After preserving their unblemished record in their last pool match against England in a 19-14 win on Friday, they went into the quarterfinals imbued with confidence.

South Africa got on the board when Justin Geduld ran in unmarked but as they tried to up the ante the Blitzbokke became increasingly prone to error.

