'Vindicated' Israel Folau 'really pleased' after anti-gay sacking settlement

Israel Folau said Wednesday he had been "vindicated" after a surprise settlement with Rugby Australia ended the former Wallaby's divisive, multi-million dollar lawsuit over his sacking for anti-gay comments.

The governing body and Folau both apologised for "any hurt or harm" caused as they released a joint statement after two days of mediation aimed at avoiding a drawn-out and expensive court case.

Folau, an ardent Christian and former poster boy of Australian rugby, was fired in May over a social media post warning "hell awaits" gay people and others he considers sinners.

"Rugby Australia and Mr. Folau wish each other well for the future. The parties do not intend to comment further on the terms of their settlement as it is confidential," said the statement, which made no mention of Folau's playing future.

The 30-year-old former Wallabies full-back later posted a video statement online, flanked by wife Maria, in which he said he was "really pleased" with the settlement.