Eddie Jones: 'I got it badly wrong ... but part of me is pleased for Siya and South Africa'

England coach Eddie Jones admits that selection errors contributed to his team’s defeat in the Rugby World Cup (RWC) final against the Springboks - but that there was some pleasure in watching Siya Kolisi lift the trophy.

Jones, in his newly published autobiography Eddie Jones, My Life and Rugby, gives a candid account of events before, during and after the final in Yokohama earlier this month.

While watching the trophy and medal ceremony after the Springboks’ 32-12 win in the final, Jones put his team’s hurt aside.

“In our misery we watch the World Cup being presented to the Springbok captain Siya Kolisi,” wrote Jones. “I’d caught some of what he said after the match over the public address system. I heard him speak of the example this victory could set his country. Here is a symbol of what can be achieved when people work together.

“South Africa’s first black captain, a young man from the townships, who had little food to eat as a boy and who had sat in a shebeen to watch our World Cup victory in 2007, now holds up the greatest prize in rugby. It’s a powerful symbol of progress for South Africa. A part of me is pleased for Siya and for South Africa. I sincerely hope it makes a difference."

But things might have been different had Jones, by his own admission, not made some selection blunders, largely around props Joe Marler and Mako Vunipola, and backs Owen Farrell, Manu Tuilagi and Henry Slade.

“I accept I made two selection mistakes for the final,” Jones wrote. “I should have chosen Joe Marler ahead of Mako [Vunipola] and I should have reverted to the Farrell-Tuilagi-Slade midfield we used against Australia. George Ford could have come off the bench when we had got into the game.

"But you never know until the game starts. You use the best available evidence and rely on your gut. I had been right against Australia and New Zealand but, as it turned out, in the biggest game of our four-year cycle, I got it badly wrong. Hindsight is a wonderful teacher," he wrote.