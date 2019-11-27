Siya Kolisi joining Jay Z's Roc Nation - Here’s what we know so far

Siya Kolisi and the Springboks' heroics at the 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC) in Japan not only made the nation proud but has also seen him soar to greater heights.

The Springbok captain has reportedly signed with the sports management company Roc Nation, which was founded by US rapper Jay-Z.

Here is what we know so far:

Kolisi in London

Veteran sports journalist Robert Marawa announced on Tuesday that Kolisi had signed with the management company in London.

According to Marawa, Roc Nation affiliate Isaac Lugudde-Katwe confirmed the news.