Rassie Erasmus has put SA rugby in a good place‚ says Habana

Bryan Habana says it will be critical for the Springboks to continue with their newly-found culture of continuity in the aftermath of the country's third Rugby World Cup success.

The 2007 Rugby World Cup winner‚ who is a MasterCard ambassador‚ said the national team has the right blocks in place to build on their success‚ something that wasn't quite the case with the 1995 and 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning teams.

Habana‚ who was speaking at a Hero Awards ceremony at Magalieskruin Primary School‚ said the Boks will for a change keep their intellectual knowledge post a successful World Cup.

“It's a difficult question and one that I'm not educated enough to answer.

"(Coach) Rassie (Erasmus)did galvanise his coaching staff in a way that everyone understood their roles and responsibilities in taking the team forward.

"You'd hope that the powers that be who'll be making the coaching decision make one that's for the good of the game‚” Habana said.

“Should it come from Rassie's team‚ I don't remember any of them being head coaches. From a CV perspective‚ it's difficult to know what qualifies one to be a coach.

"South African rugby though is in a good place with Rassie taking over as director of rugby. It's far different from when Jake White won the World Cup and was let go.