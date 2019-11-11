Rugby

WATCH | Woman throws bra at Mapimpi during Bok tour in East London

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 11 November 2019 - 11:57
Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi is a big hit with women fans.
Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi is a big hit with women fans.
Image: REUTERS/Edgar Su

It seems like it's only a matter of time before women start getting on their knees and asking Makazole Mapimpi for his hand in marriage.

The Springbok winger has become the talk of social media streets since the team beat England in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan. His looks, physique and dance moves have been at the centre of every conversation whenever his name is mentioned since the victory.

During the Springboks' national tour with the Webb Ellis Cup in East London at the weekend, one fan threw a bra at Mapimpi.

In a video shared on social media, the rugby player is seen talking to fans from the tour bus when he suddenly tries to catch a bra that is thrown at him.

From one woman trying to rekindle a missed shot to another throwing her bra at him, women are shooting their shots from all directions.

Last week, a woman identified as Vuyolwethu Linyana Ntshukumban said on social media that Mapimpi allegedly tried to shoot his shot via DM years before he became a household name.

And she had the receipts to “prove it”.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

[LIVE] Springboks Rugby World Cup trophy tour in Port Elizabeth
Proud fans erupt as triumphant Boks celebrate in Pretoria and Joburg
X