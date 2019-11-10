PE supporters gather along Springboks' trophy tour route

The Dreyer family from Walmer — dad Gerhard, mom Linmari and their children, Andre and Peter — were among those gathered.

“We are super proud of the Springboks. Go Bokke!” Linmari said.

Sergio Smith travelled from Algoa Park with his daughter Sasha, and arrived at City Hall at 8am.

“We're ecstatic to receive the Bokke today. I was a bit disappointed that they are not going to the northern areas but we made it a point to be here early,” Sergio said.

