Durban fans disappointed as Bok parade passes them by

"I have DSTV on my phone so we were watching eNews to see where they were. We saw them go down Inanda Road and past Newlands City and then we lost hope. We stuck around a while longer until everyone just left."

Munsamy said while they were sad not to see the team, they understood the challenges facing the team on tour.

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda told TimesLIVE he was very sorry that the fans who had waited alongside Queen Nandi drive were left out.

He said the route was changed at the last minute because of time constraints.

"The challenge is that they have to be in Port Elizabeth. We tried to persuade them, and they said they would have loved to go to every part of the city but they were rushing to Port Elizabeth."