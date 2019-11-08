WATCH: On the bus – the Boks surf into Durban
Despite overcast weather conditions‚ the streets of Durban on Friday overflowed with hordes of Springbok fans who came to welcome their Rugby World Cup-winning heroes on Friday on the latest leg of their trophy tour.
The Boks have entered KwaMashu #SpringboksChampions #SpringboksTour @TimesLIVE @yasantha pic.twitter.com/qjZVB97Vbt— Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) November 8, 2019
Having started their champions tour in Pretoria‚ Johannesburg and Soweto parading the gold glittering Webb Ellis trophy on Thursday‚ the world champions invaded Durban and were met by a frenetic fan reception at their Garden Court Umhlanga hotel on Friday.
#SpringbokChampions fans have come out in their numbers in uMhlanga where the #SpringboksTour in Durban is currently underway @TimesLIVE @yasantha pic.twitter.com/d7kvx6jTHL— Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) November 8, 2019
The Springbok-branded open-top bus started its journey on Centenary Boulevard down Umhlanga Rocks drive at 9.15am and then onto the M41 and M2 with fans lining the streets and waving South African flags.
The streets of Durban were packed to such levels that the bus had to move at a snails pace as people took time off their duties at the Umhlanga Office Park to greet the Boks. The overcast conditions allowed for maximum energy levels from the fans.
Springboks captain #SiyaKolisi showing of the Webb Ellis cup ahead of their #DurbanTrophyTour #SpringbokChampions #SpringboksTour @TimesLIVE @yasantha pic.twitter.com/8isf4mAAO0— Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) November 8, 2019
The bus then weaved through the suburb of Avoca to KwaMashu as it made its way to the Durban City Hall where City of Ethekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda was to receive the team.
The Durban leg of the #SpringboksChampions tour is officially underway. pic.twitter.com/emwc2584gH— Tiisetso Malepa (@TiisetsoMalepa) November 8, 2019