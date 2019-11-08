WATCH: On the bus – the Boks surf into Durban

The Springbok-branded open-top bus started its journey on Centenary Boulevard down Umhlanga Rocks drive at 9.15am and then onto the M41 and M2 with fans lining the streets and waving South African flags.

The streets of Durban were packed to such levels that the bus had to move at a snails pace as people took time off their duties at the Umhlanga Office Park to greet the Boks. The overcast conditions allowed for maximum energy levels from the fans.