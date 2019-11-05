Rugby

Springbok World Cup-winning quartet named in Barbarians squad

By AFP - 05 November 2019 - 14:23
Makazole Mapimpi is joined by prop Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira, first choice centre Lukhanyo Am and reserve scrum-half Herschel Jantjies for the games against crowd-pleasing Fiji at Twickenham later this month.
Makazole Mapimpi is joined by prop Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira, first choice centre Lukhanyo Am and reserve scrum-half Herschel Jantjies for the games against crowd-pleasing Fiji at Twickenham later this month.
Image: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Makazole Mapimpi, scorer of the Springboks' sensational first try in their 32-12 humbling of England in the World Cup final, is one of four Springboks named in a Barbarians squad for three matches in November.

Mapimpi is joined by legendary prop Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira, first choice centre Lukhanyo Am and reserve scrum-half Herschel Jantjies for the games against crowd-pleasing Fiji at Twickenham (November 16), Brazil in Sao Paolo (November 20) and Wales at the Principality Stadium (November 30).

Mapimpi, Am and Jantjes will be making their debuts for the Barbarians with 117-times capped Mtawarira his third.

10 moments that defined SA's successful annexation of the Webb Ellis Cup

In beating England 32-12 in Yokohama on Saturday‚ the Springboks not only became the second team to win three World Cups after New Zealand but they ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ironically they will be coached by England head coach Eddie Jones for the opening match with Fiji.

Other standout names in the squad include legendary Irish hooker Rory Best, who will play all three games as a final swansong to his stellar career.

Former Springbok Morne Steyn will also join up with the squad, teaming up again with Mtawarira after making his Barbarians debut with him in 2009. That was against the All Blacks in a famous 25-19 Barbarians win with Bryan Habana's hat-trick of tries.

Want see the Rugby World Cup champions when they return from Japan? We've got the juice!

Want to see the World Champions arrive from Japan after their successful Webb Ellis Cup conquest in the Far East?
Sport
1 day ago

10 moments that defined SA's successful annexation of the Webb Ellis Cup

In beating England 32-12 in Yokohama on Saturday‚ the Springboks not only became the second team to win three World Cups after New Zealand but they ...
Sport
1 day ago

Jake White sheds a tear after watching the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup

Former Springbok coach Jake White said South Africa's 32-12 Rugby World Cup final win against England in Yokohama on Saturday left him with a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Uyinene's accused rapist and killer appears in court
Almost junk: All you need to know about SA's latest credit rating adjustment
X