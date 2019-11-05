Springbok World Cup-winning quartet named in Barbarians squad

Makazole Mapimpi, scorer of the Springboks' sensational first try in their 32-12 humbling of England in the World Cup final, is one of four Springboks named in a Barbarians squad for three matches in November.

Mapimpi is joined by legendary prop Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira, first choice centre Lukhanyo Am and reserve scrum-half Herschel Jantjies for the games against crowd-pleasing Fiji at Twickenham (November 16), Brazil in Sao Paolo (November 20) and Wales at the Principality Stadium (November 30).

Mapimpi, Am and Jantjes will be making their debuts for the Barbarians with 117-times capped Mtawarira his third.