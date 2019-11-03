Young guns: five emerging stars from the Rugby World Cup

The 2019 Rugby World Cup has made stars of many young players. AFP looks at some of those who made a huge impact at their first World Cup.

Short for a professional rugby player, standing just 1.72m (5ft 8in) tall and weighing only 80kg (12st 8lb), Cheslin Kolbe has become a giant of the game at his first World Cup and scored the try that sealed it for the Springboks.

The Olympic sevens bronze medallist made his international debut only last year after being previously told he was too small for international 15-a-side rugby but burst onto the greatest rugby stage.

The Toulouse winger, cousin of 400m world-record holder Wayde van Niekerk, scored two sensational tries against Italy, unfortunately also picking up an ankle injury that ruled him out of the semi-final clash with Wales. But he came roaring back in the final, a sizzling burst down the right putting the icing on the cake for South Africa in their 32-12 demolition of England.

At 25, Kolbe is no longer in the first flush of youth but promises to terrorise opposition defences for many years to come. Springbok Coach Rassie Erasmus hailed his talent, saying he was one of the players who “have just got X-factor and can do something out of nothing“.

One of England’s back-row forwards dubbed the “Kamikaze kids” by coach Eddie Jones, Tom Curry has been immense at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and at the tender age of 21 earned a nomination for World Player of the Year.