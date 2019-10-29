South Africa to host 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens

The three-day event will be held at the 55,000-capacity Cape Town Stadium in September 2022, World Rugby said after a meeting of the World Rugby Council in Tokyo.

Exact dates are still to be announced for the tournament, which will feature 24 men's and 16 women's teams, a statement said.

New Zealand sealed back-to-back titles and their third overall at the last sevens World Cup in Las Vegas in 2018 - mirroring the performance of the 15-a-side All Blacks, who were crowned world champions in 1987, 2011 and 2015.