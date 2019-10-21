'Japan really stretched us‚' admits Duane Vermeulen

Their first half struggles against Japan meant the Springboks went into halftime with a negative mindset in their Rugby World Cup (RWC) quarterfinal on Sunday.

However‚ when they re-emerged from the tunnel re-energised captain Siya Kolisi and senior elder Duane Vermeulen nipped the negativity in the bud.

“We were under pressure‚” said Vermeulen.

“Japan really stretched us. It was only 5-3. I feel when moved into halftime the guys had a negative mindset.

"Everyone was complaining about some things that didn’t go our way.

“I just told the guys to stay focused on what we need to do and how we want to execute. When we started the second half we kind of turned it around.

"Everyone was a bit more positive on the field. The guys who came off the bench also did their job and had a massive input in the game.”