Moment of truth: Stage set for Springboks vs Japan showdown

The wait is over. Hosts Japan face the Springboks in a hugely anticipated World Cup quarterfinal clash at the Tokyo Stadium that has the nation in a grip. You could cut the tension.

The Boks are slight favourites based on their pedigree as two-time World champions but Japan cannot the taken lightly as they play breathtaking attacking rugby that has captured the imagination of fans around the world.

While the hosts have impressed with their hard-running style of rugby‚ South Africa will no doubt rely on the strength of their experienced forward pack and the speed of their backs.

The Boks are also dangerous in the scrums where the likes of Bongi Mbonambi‚ Eben Etzebeth and Tendai Mtawarira are going to be vital.

Japan have not only been impressive with their attacking play‚ but their forwards have also caught the eye.

Their tight five have been impressive in getting over the gainline but will need a big game against the experienced Boks.

Let the game begin!!