Things get serious in quarterfinals in Japan

Despite going up against a team widely celebrated for their attacking prowess it is in fact the Springboks who go into the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup (RWC) as the highest points and try-scorers in the competition.

Of course those numbers are partly skewed in their favour because they had played one match more than New Zealand, England and France but it is a position that will nonetheless please the Bok management ahead of Sunday’s quarterfinal against hosts Japan.

Flyhalf Handre Pollard has contributed richly to that position in the process of becoming the Springboks’ leading points-scorer in RWCs. He has amassed 115 career points in the competition.

As much as the Boks would want to get onto the front foot the match will also be about containment. Japan’s freestyle brand of rugby has attracted many admirers but the Springboks are hoping to plug the gaps with men who will be difficult to run around.

Players like Tendai Mtawarira, who will start a Test for the 100th time this weekend, and the rest of the tight five will probably have to make more tackles than is ordinarily expected of them.