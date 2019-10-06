France survived a frantic Tonga fightback to grind into the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup on Sunday with a nerve-jangling 23-21 win that only just banished the ghosts of their shock loss to the Pacific islanders at the 2011 tournament.

The thriller at balmy Kumamoto Stadium saw France join Pool C rivals England in the knockout stages‚ sending Tonga crashing out of the tournament with three successive defeats while also knocking out Argentina and the United States.

In a dramatic finale‚ flanker Zane Kapeli collected a cross-kick for a last-gasp try‚ Latiume Fosita's conversion then bringing the Tongans within two points with under a minute left.

But France winger Damian Penaud‚ caught out of position for Tonga's last try‚ soared high to tap back the re-start and allow France to hold on to the siren.

“Today it was different to what we wanted to do‚ it was quite a hard game‚" France coach Jacques Brunel told reporters.

“The most important thing is that we got our ticket to the quarter-finals‚ so I’m happy about that.”

Tonga‚ whose 19-14 win over Les Bleus in New Zealand eight years ago and remains a fairytale chapter in World Cup folklore‚ were 17-0 down on the cusp of halftime but battled back valiantly.

For a fleeting moment‚ it seemed there could be a repeat of the Wellington result but two second-half penalties from the assured boot of young flyhalf Romain Ntamack gave the French a cushion that proved just sufficient.

“Definitely frustrated‚ again we didn't get off to the best of starts and that probably told in the end‚” said Tonga coach Toutai Kefu.