Experimental All Blacks thrash Namibia 71-9

An experimental New Zealand side recovered from a sticky start and two yellow cards to hammer Namibia 71-9 and move one step closer to finishing top of their pool at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.

Namibia battled to within a point at 10-9 after half an hour before the two-time defending champions accelerated away to eclipse their 58-14 victory over the Welwitschias at the 2015 World Cup.

“First half was pretty disappointing. We didn't turn up with the right attitude and Namibia made us pay for that‚" said coach Steve Hansen.

“We had a poor attitude. They had more intent than us and played better than us in the first half. We came out in the second half and sorted that out at half-time and came out and played well‚" added Hansen.

The win put the All Blacks top of Pool B after three games‚ with one more to come against Italy next Saturday as the quarter-finals beckon.

Second-placed South Africa round off their pool matches against Canada on Tuesday.

Namibia are the World Cup's undisputed whipping boys‚ after never winning a game in the competition and suffering embarrassing defeats like 142-0 against Australia in 2003.

The last time they beat a Tier One nation was Ireland in 1991‚ but they turned up to play at a cool‚ windswept Tokyo Stadium and were first on the board through a Damian Stevens penalty after two minutes.