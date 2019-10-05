Predatory Cheslin Kolbe delivers X-factor for Springboks

Predatory winger Cheslin Kolbe has underlined his status as one of rugby union's hottest properties with another scintillating display in South Africa's 49-3 drubbing of Italy.

The result saw the Springboks, who round up their Pool B campaign against whipping boys Canada, edge ever closer to a place in the quarter-finals.

It was Kolbe who scored the opening try for the Boks, and in eye-catching fashion that sent Friday's 44,000-plus crowd at Shizuoka's Ecopa Stadum wild.

Kolbe gathered an early floated miss-pass from Willie Le Roux and found himself in a dead end on his right touchline with seemingly nothing on.

"Take the tackle and go to ground so the ball can be recycled," would be the automatic thought for the majority of players. But not Kolbe, whose diminutive stature belies the rugby stereotype of bigger is better.