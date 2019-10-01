The weather might decide to play ball later in the competition but don’t expect the Rugby World Cup’s (RWC) top combatants to do the same come the knock-out stages.

This tournament has hardly ever been a glorious celebration of what is good and great about the game.

In Japan the at times suffocating humidity has made for greasy conditions which have meant teams have generally been cautious before committing to carrying the ball for sustained periods.

Later this month conditions are likely to become more temperate which should make teams more assured in their passing game.

Don’t hold your breath‚ however‚ that teams will become less cautious.

RWC play-off matches are generally won by the team that plays the percentages and makes fewer mistakes. It is about holding your nerve and the tournament is often lost by the team who blinks first.

“The humidity will get better and it will be a bit colder‚” said Bok flyhalf Handre Pollard‚ with a hint of promise.