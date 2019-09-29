Mixed start for Cheetahs and Southern Kings to new PRO14 season

The first weekend of the 2019/20 PRO14 season was a mixture of ecstasy and pain for Cheetahs and Southern Kings, SA's two participants in the tournament.

After claiming their sixth Currie Cup title earlier this month‚ the Cheetahs continued their good form against a depleted Glasgow Warriors in Bloemfontein on Friday night.

The visitors currently have 16 players at Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The Cheetahs thrashed the men from Scotland 48-14 for their first-ever win over the Warriors in their fifth attempt.

But in Port Elizabeth is was a more disappointing story as the Cardiff Blues came from behind to beat the Kings 31-27.

The home side led for 67 minutes of the match.

The Cheetahs were scything on attack but where they showed marked improvement was in defence.

Limiting last season’s runners-up and second highest scorers to only 14 points was a good‚ early sign.

“We are still a work in progress‚ and we know that if we want to be competitive away from home‚ then a few things still need to happen‚” outgoing Cheetahs coach Franco Smith said.