Frans Steyn gives dire prediction of what fans can expect in World Cup's latter stages
Frans Steyn delivered a blunt assessment of what the viewing public can expect as the Rugby World Cup (RWC) moves to its climax.
Expect little by way of enterprise‚ the ball to be kicked with monotonous regularity‚ as well as low risk rugby aimed at avoiding errors.
“Later on in the tournament do you think the teams are really gonna play?” Steyn reacted to a question about how the humidity is likely to subside later in the tournament.
“The team that plays the least‚ that makes the least mistakes (wins). It’s a RWC. If you look at 2007 in the final we didn’t really do a lot.
"You just need to win. You don’t need to play rugby‚” said Steyn matter of factly about what is likely to unfold deep in the knock out stages.
The burly utility back conceded the humidity is different to what he has experienced before‚ but then added that it feels like Durban in February.
He believes the Boks have the game and the personnel to get the job done but has a caveat.
“I think so," he said.
"Like New Zealand we play against ourselves. I really think this is a phenomenal team‚ that I’m lucky enough to be part of. We just need to take our opportunities.”
Steyn put in some powerful surges in the No 12 jersey against Namibia‚ in his first start in sevens years for the Boks.
“I really enjoyed it‚" he said.
"I made it fun for myself. I was laughing at myself. It was fun.”
He said the same about playing next to Lukhanyo Am.
“It was good‚" he said.
"He’s an awesome player. He works hard. Normally when I come on Jesse (Kriel) is there. I was looking forward to playing with Lukhanyo. It was good to get a couple of minutes with him. When Damian came on it was good to play with him too.”
Although the Boks weren’t at their clinical best against Namibia they did enough to walk away with a convincing win.
They met the objectives they had set for themselves and Steyn advised that it is time to get on with it.
“We won but I still think it was a little sloppy. We can improve‚ the ball was slippery in the second half. Really‚ really slippery. We can still get better.
"We won‚ we got the five points. We don’t need 100-0. We got the five points it is a RWC we need to win.
“They forced us into mistakes‚” he said about Namibia.
“We wanted a clinical performance but four guys had not played in a while‚ the ball was slippery and they had not played here.
“It is win. Smile‚ enjoy it and go to work on Monday.”
