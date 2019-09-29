Frans Steyn delivered a blunt assessment of what the viewing public can expect as the Rugby World Cup (RWC) moves to its climax.

Expect little by way of enterprise‚ the ball to be kicked with monotonous regularity‚ as well as low risk rugby aimed at avoiding errors.

“Later on in the tournament do you think the teams are really gonna play?” Steyn reacted to a question about how the humidity is likely to subside later in the tournament.

“The team that plays the least‚ that makes the least mistakes (wins). It’s a RWC. If you look at 2007 in the final we didn’t really do a lot.

"You just need to win. You don’t need to play rugby‚” said Steyn matter of factly about what is likely to unfold deep in the knock out stages.

The burly utility back conceded the humidity is different to what he has experienced before‚ but then added that it feels like Durban in February.