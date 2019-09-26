Seven-try Italy bulldoze Canada for second bonus-point win at Rugby World Cup

Italy ran amok against Canada to bag their second bonus-point win in as many games with a 48-7 Rugby World Cup victory in Fukuoka Thursday.

It was not a perfect performance as Italy slipped at times from flair and finesse to sloppy, but they did enough to dominate seven tries to one.

With Italy seeking a first World Cup quarter-final berth, their maximum points from two matches sent a message to heavyweights the Springboks of South Africa not to underestimate them.

The Springboks, who lost their opener against New Zealand, paid a high price when they were guilty of taking Japan lightly at the last World Cup and cannot afford to do the same again when they meet Italy in Shizuoka in eight days.

Italy, still with the All Blacks to play as well as South Africa, showed their depth by making 10 changes to the starting XV when they beat Namibia and were still too strong for the Canadians.