Bantu Holomisa offers advice on what the Bokke need ahead of their next match

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has shared his thoughts about what he thinks the national rugby team should do for their next Rugby World Cup (RWC) match, when South Africa will take on Namibia.

The All Blacks beat the Springboks and claimed a 23-13 win in the RWC Pool B opener at the Yokohama Stadium in Japan on Saturday.

SowetanLIVE reported that Handre Pollard believes the team could bounce back after their losing opening match.

“Four years ago we were worse off than where we are now. We will take that experience and implement that this week. We’ll chat about it.

“The equation is simple now. There are no excuses. We now need to go and win six out of six.”