WATCH | Rugby World Cup declared open in Japan

Japan's Prince Akishino declared the Rugby World Cup open on Friday, the first time the global showcase has been held in Asia as the game seeks to tap into new horizons.

Twenty teams will compete for the Webb Ellis Cup with the final in Yokohama on November 2 and the gleaming trophy was carried out by the former skipper of the reigning champions, All Black Richie McCaw.

The 2019 edition is expected to be one of the most open World Cups in history, with five or six teams capable of dethroning the defending champions.

Combining the ancient with the modern, the ceremony drew deeply on symbolic Japanese cultural references.