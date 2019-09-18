Rugby

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus names the team to face the All Blacks in Rugby World Cup opener

By Liam Del Carme - 18 September 2019 - 09:26
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has retained the team that beat Japan for their opening Rugby World Cup match against the All Blacks in Yokohama in Saturday.

The Springbok team to play the All Blacks:

Willie le Roux; Cheslin Kolbe‚ Lukhanyo Am‚ Damian de Allende‚ Makazole Mapimpi; Handre Pollard‚ Faf de Klerk; Duane Vermeulen‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ Siya Kolisi (captain); Franco Mostert‚ Eben Etzebeth; Frans Malherbe‚ Malcolm Marx‚ Stephen Kitshoff. Substitutes: Bongi Mbonambi‚ Tendai Mtawarira‚ Trevor Nykane‚ RG Snyman‚ Francois Louw; Herschel Jantjies‚ Frans Steyn‚ Jesse Kriel.

Rassie Erasmus’ Springboks go into All Blacks showdown high on confidence

The marked characteristic of the current Springboks team is an unflinching clarity of focus and purpose‚ which has left them as the only undefeated ...
Sport
1 day ago

Springboks ready for anything as clash 99 against All Blacks looms

A busy few days of official welcome and World Cup pomp and ceremony could have been a distraction for the Springboks‚ but having been in Japan for ...
Sport
2 days ago

Cheetahs spoke to Boks coach Erasmus about absence of their players in the World Cup squad

Cheetahs managing director Harold Verster has revealed that they have spoken to Springbok coach Johan “Rassie” Erasmus about the absence of their ...
Sport
5 days ago

