Cheetahs subdue Lions with perfect first half to win Currie Cup title

The most relieved man here at half-time must have been television match official Shaun Veldsman.

By then it was pretty evident that the retiring television match official (TMO) would not be faced with a decision that may alter the result of this year’s Currie Cup final.

You see, by then the Free State Cheetahs had devastated the Golden Lions with a game that had raw power, speed and intensity at its core.

They at times manhandled the Lions in an opening half that effectively settled the matter.

The Lions, however, showed great fortitude in the second half embodied by the efforts of Tyrone Green but by then their cause seemed lost.

After absorbing initial pressure the Cheetahs simply overwhelmed the Lions and put on show elements of their game honed in the cut and thrust of the Pro 14.

They comprehensively outplayed the Lions at the ruck, stunting what little the visitors threw at them, while bar a few limp scrums, they fronted up in the collisions.

Prop Ox Nché and hooker Joseph Dweba proved Trojans in the tight loose and when they were put in possession in open play, they were like tag team wrestlers wrecking balling the opposition defence.

Behind a pack in the ascendancy veteran scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar showed his value, carefully pulling all the right strings.