'Awesome challenge' - All Blacks pick Sonny Bill, dump Franks for World Cup

All Blacks selectors backed star centre Sonny Bill Williams to help achieve an unprecedented Rugby World Cup treble in Japan but dumped veteran prop Owen Franks from their 31-man squad on Wednesday.

The axing of 108-Test stalwart Franks was the major surprise, although the defending champions also had no room for rampaging midfielder Ngani Laumape or rejuvenated flanker Liam Squire.

They did, however, keep faith with struggling back Ben Smith as the New Zealanders target a third straight World Cup title and fourth overall.

Williams is among a trio of players hoping to secure a personal treble in Japan, alongside captain Kieran Read and lock Sam Whitelock.

Another nine members of the squad tasted success at the last rugby showpiece in Britain four years ago, while 19 are World Cup debutants.

The squad collectively boasts 1,195 Test caps and has eight players aged 30-plus.