Springbok winger S’busiso Nkosi may have scored two tries in Saturday’s 24-18 win against Argentina‚ but said he let his instincts take over when he scored his second five-pointer.

With the game tantalisingly poised‚ Nkosi received a pass from Jesse Kriel‚ from where he jinxed past a number of defenders.

He then rushed and dived over the try-line despite the desperate attentions of another defender.

It was a moment of sheer magic that elicited joy from the 29000-strong Loftus Versfeld crowd.

“I’m not going to lie to you. I’m not thinking at that time. I’m just in the flow and my instinct takes over.