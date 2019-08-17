Griquas into Currie Cup semis for first time in 21 years

Griquas secured qualification for the Currie Cup semifinals for the first time since 1998 after a clinical 27-23 win over Western Province in Kimberley on Friday night.

The outcome also had left WP in danger of not making the playoffs to compound what has been a miserable campaign for John Dobson’s side.

WP will now have to rely on other results going their way. They have to hope that the Sharks and Bulls, both below them on the standings going into the penultimate weekend, also stutter over the final week.

But Griquas are the real story here. They are the little team that could. Coach Brent Janse van Rensburg has quietly evolved into a one of the most astute mentors in SA after successful stints at Varsity Cup level before periods at Boland and the Pumas brought him to Kimberley.