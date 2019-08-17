‘Great guy’ Scarra Ntubeni deserves Bok debut, says Schalk Brits

Springbok stand-in captain Schalk Brits says the expected international debut for Scarra Ntubeni is an overdue reward for the amount of work the Stormers hooker has put in over the past few seasons.

Ntubeni, who only linked up with the squad this week, is expected to make his debut from the bench in the Boks’ farewell Test ahead of the Rugby World Cup against Argentina on Saturday at Loftus (kickoff 5.05pm), following in the footsteps of Lizo Gqoboka.

Gqoboka was the player to make a debut when the Springboks beat Australia in their first match of this year’s Rugby Championship at Ellis Park last month.

"Unbelievable, what a great guy," enthused Brits about Ntubeni, who has been called up to the Bok squad on a few previous occasions.