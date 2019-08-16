The rumours of their demise as a team who can cause a stir at the Rugby World Cup (RWC) due to fatigue are greatly exaggerated‚ says Argentina centre Jéronimo de la Fuente.

It has been suggested‚ to almost self-fulfilling lengths‚ that Los Pumas would go into gradual decline the deeper they go into the international season.

The overwhelming majority of their team also campaigned throughout Super Rugby and the rigours of that competition with its exhaustive travel schedule‚ as well as the Rugby Championship‚ it has been cautioned‚ would take its toll on their players.

De la Fuente‚ who is also the team’s vice-captain‚ believes they have learnt to cope with the vicissitudes of cross-continental competition.

Besides‚ he contends‚ they grow an arm and a leg when they put on their national jersey.