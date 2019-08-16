‘Oupa’ Schalk Brits relishes childhood dream of captaining the Boks

Being named Springbok stand-in captain for the farewell Test match against Argentina at Loftus on Saturday is a classic case of better late than never for veteran Schalk Brits.

The 38-year-old Bulls hooker was this week given the responsibility of leading the Springboks in their last game before the Rugby World Cup – starting in Japan on September 20 – by coach Rassie Erasmus‚ which he described as a dream come true.

“Being named captain of the Springboks was never in my wildest dreams but it is a privilege and honour‚” he said during his captain’s press conference at the team’s base in Pretoria on Friday afternoon.

“To lead my country is one dream you have from a young age and it is coming true for me.

"It is going to be an amazing experience to lead a side like we have this weekend. Being part of this team is an honour because of the environment that we have created.”