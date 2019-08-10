Boks smash Argentina to claim first Rugby Championship title in 10 years

South Africa clinched their first Rugby Championship title in 10 years after a thorough 46-13 dismantling of Argentina in Salta on Saturday.

The performance was never going to be about aesthetics. It required steely effectiveness.

The Boks delivered on the latter quality and capitalised on Australia's shock 47-26 win against New Zealand in Perth to collect the much cherished title.

The Boks will host Argentina at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday in a non-Championship game that'll sort out the last of the Rugby World Cup spots with title now in the bag.

The Springboks conceded a well constructed first minute try by Santiago Cordero, but once South Africa's fearsome pack took over, it was curtains for the hosts.