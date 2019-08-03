Griquas top, Bulls have the blues
The latest round of Currie Cup matches has helped lend a rather peculiar look to the points table.
The Griquas are on top and the Blue Bulls are at the bottom after the former recorded a comprehensive 37-15 victory at Loftus.
Griquas lead the way on the table with 15 points, two ahead of the unbeaten Golden Lions who have played one game fewer.
Griquas, who were walloped by the Free State Cheetahs last week bounced back in impressive style.
After last week’s heavy defeat they went on a team bonding camp at a game farm and their time away seemed to have done the trick.
It took them a while to get going however. The Blue Bulls made the brighter start scoring a converted try and adding a Manie Libbok penalty to shoot into a 10-0 lead. To compound matters for Griquas’ right wing Ederies Arends was yellow carded in that penalty incident.
It were the visitors however who played with greater resolve for the remainder of that half.
They ran in two converted tries and registered as many penalties to run into a 20-10 lead by the break.
The Bulls were staring down the barrel once Griquas went 27-10 up in the 50th minute but they bounced back five minutes later through a try from a rolling maul by Marco van Staden. Those however were the Blue Bulls ‘ last points in the game.
In the earlier match on Saturday, the Pumas came from behind to beat the Sharks 27-20 in Nelspruit.
When Christopher Smit added a penalty in the 76th minute to hand the Pumas a seven-point lead there was no way back for the men from Durban.