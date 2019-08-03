Griquas top, Bulls have the blues

The latest round of Currie Cup matches has helped lend a rather peculiar look to the points table.

The Griquas are on top and the Blue Bulls are at the bottom after the former recorded a comprehensive 37-15 victory at Loftus.

Griquas lead the way on the table with 15 points, two ahead of the unbeaten Golden Lions who have played one game fewer.

Griquas, who were walloped by the Free State Cheetahs last week bounced back in impressive style.

After last week’s heavy defeat they went on a team bonding camp at a game farm and their time away seemed to have done the trick.

It took them a while to get going however. The Blue Bulls made the brighter start scoring a converted try and adding a Manie Libbok penalty to shoot into a 10-0 lead. To compound matters for Griquas’ right wing Ederies Arends was yellow carded in that penalty incident.