Vuyo Zangqa joins Georgia-bound Kings’ coaching staff

The appointment of former Blitzbok star Vuyo Zangqa as Southern Kings assistant-coach for the 2019-20 season shows that the organisation is intent on improving its attack in the PRO 14.

Zangqa recently left his post as German sevens and 15s coach after a successful stint with the Europeans.

As a former sevens international and astute coach in that form‚ he will bring some lateral thinking to the ambitious franchise as they look to improve in PRO 14.

But the search for a head coach has not been finalised with three candidates‚ including former Bok coach Peter de Villiers‚ still on the shortlist.

New Zealander Steve Jackson is believed to the favourite for the job while Cheetahs forwards coach Corniel van Zyl is also on the shortlist.