Can the Springboks repeat their heroics against the All Blacks?

Having unexpectedly beaten New Zealand in Wellington last year, the burden of expectation is heavy on the Springboks.

Springbok coach Johan “Rassie” Erasmus is aware of that and it also explains why a contingent of first team players was flown over last week to prepare for Saturday's Test at the Westpac Stadium.

The Springboks weren't expected to win last year, having last won against the All Blacks in New Zealand in 2009 - and their last win in Wellington coming in 1998.

Somehow they won, and even though they lost by two points in the return game in Tshwane there was an element of competitiveness that had returned to South Africa/New Zealand games.