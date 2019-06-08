Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux made only two changes to the starting lineup that beat Scotland for today’s second Under-20 World Championship Pool match against Georgia.

Looseforwards Celimpilo Gumede and Dylan Richardson earn starts.

Roux reshuffled his loose trio for the clash at the Racecourse Stadium in Rosario‚ with captain Phendulani Buthelezi switching from flank to No 8 in place of Francke Horn‚ who returned home due to a shoulder injury. Gumede and Dylan Richardson were handed starts.

With Horn’s replacement‚ Janko Swanepoel (lock) only arriving in Argentina on Friday‚ Roux named only 12 replacements on the bench – of which eight will be allowed to take the field.

“We looked at Georgia and I thought the boys had a good start against Scotland earlier in the week‚ so I wanted to keep the momentum‚” said Roux.

“Obviously one change was a forced due to Francke’s unfortunate injury‚ so there are only two changes for this game.”