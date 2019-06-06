The Junior Springboks suffered massive blow to their U20 World Championship campaign when influential No 8 Francke Horn was ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Horn gave a strong display during Tuesday’s 43-19 win over Scotland in their opening match in Rosario but left the field midway through the second half.

Janko Swanepoel‚ a lock from the Bulls‚ has been called up as a replacement. Horn‚ who scored the SA U20s’ first try against Scotland at the Racecourse Stadium on Tuesday‚ went for scans on his shoulder on Wednesday afternoon and the results confirmed that he had to return home.

It’s the second time in two years the Junior Boks have lost their key player after one match.

Last year star flyhalf Damian Willemse was ruled out of the tournament following their opening match.

Swanepoel is expected to slot in with ease when he joins the team in Argentina on Friday‚ as he trained with the squad until one week before their departure for the international showpiece.

“I feel for Francke‚ especially after all the hard work he put in during the last few months to be at the World Rugby U20 Championship – he is a great player with fantastic character and leadership qualities‚” said coach Chean Roux.