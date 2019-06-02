Junior Springbok captain Phendulani Buthelezi says he is ‘hungrier than ever’ to bring the U20 World Championship title back to South Africa for the first time since 2012.

The Junior Boks are in Rosario for the tournament and were slowly getting the cobwebs out after a 44-hour journey to the Argentinean city.

Buthelezi is at his second U20 World Championship‚ having joined the squad as a replacement in France last year. On Saturday‚ as the proud skipper of his country‚ he attended media obligations with the captains from the other nations.

The competition – which features the 12 best U20 teams in the world – kicks off on Tuesday‚ 4 June‚ when the Junior Springboks will take on Scotland in their opening encounter at the Racecourse Stadium in Rosario.