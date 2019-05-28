The Stormers’ late surge to a Super Rugby play-off place has been the result of much improved cohesion as a team mainly due to the excellent form of several leading players.

And one of the players who is suddenly fulfilling his immense promise is wing Seabelo Senatla.

The former Blitzboks’ main strike weapon has never fully made a successful transition to the longer version of the game‚ mostly because he has had relatively little game time.

Injuries have plagued Senatla’s transition while he hasn't always been able to force his way into the match-day squad – particularly at Super Rugby level.

Earlier this season Senatla‚ although fully fit for the first time in a year‚ was asked to work on his aerial skills and defence.

He was initially out of the frame‚ but injuries to Sergeal Petersen and SP Marais have created a gap for the speedster to take‚ and he has needed no second invitation to surge through it.