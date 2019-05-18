Folau's sacking the correct decision, says Owens

Israel Folau's sacking by Rugby Australia over homophobic comments is the correct decision, the openly-gay Test referee Nigel Owens told the BBC on Saturday.

Owens - who came out as homosexual in 2007 - said Rugby Australia's firm action had sent a "clear message" to others who might be tempted to express their beliefs.

Folau, a fundamentalist Christian, posted a banner on his Instagram account in April that read: "Drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolators - Hell awaits you."

"It is an important message from the Australian Rugby Union, who I think have dealt with it properly in the only way that they could," said Owens.

"It is a clear message going out to people that there are consequences for expressing those beliefs, which are very, very hurtful and not acceptable in today's society.